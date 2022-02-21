Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $26,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $176,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $340,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.46.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $44.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 76,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,936,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.24 per share, with a total value of $1,862,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 506,812 shares of company stock valued at $19,134,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

