Millennium Management LLC Has $25.62 Million Stock Position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,635,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466,768 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 6.11% of DiamondHead worth $25,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DiamondHead in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in DiamondHead in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in DiamondHead in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DiamondHead in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

DHHC opened at $9.74 on Monday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.