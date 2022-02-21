Millennium Management LLC Has $28.55 Million Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,488 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Agree Realty worth $28,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $82,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $106,000.

ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Agree Realty stock opened at $63.61 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.55%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

