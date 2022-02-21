Millennium Management LLC Has $28.65 Million Stock Position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) by 1,253.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,186,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098,677 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Atotech worth $28,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATC. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,108,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Atotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,752,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,843,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,060,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Atotech by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,404,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of Atotech stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86. Atotech Limited has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.83.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

