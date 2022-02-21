Millennium Management LLC Has $29.79 Million Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 604,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,046 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.36% of New York Times worth $29,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 59,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 43.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in New York Times by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 5.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYT opened at $41.44 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on NYT. Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

