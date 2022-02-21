Millennium Management LLC Makes New $26.28 Million Investment in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,700,758 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,282,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.38% of RocketLab as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RKLB stock opened at 8.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 10.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RocketLab has a 12-month low of 7.55 and a 12-month high of 21.34.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RKLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.00.

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

