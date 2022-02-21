Millennium Management LLC Purchases 159,514 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,514 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.89% of La-Z-Boy worth $26,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 705.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $967,093.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,602 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LZB opened at $28.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.00. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on LZB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

