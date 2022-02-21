Millennium Management LLC Purchases 171,314 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,314 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of TEGNA worth $29,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,324,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 223,939 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in TEGNA by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in TEGNA by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,189,000 after purchasing an additional 833,076 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $22.09.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

