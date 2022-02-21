Millennium Management LLC Purchases 259,008 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 914.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,008 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Oshkosh worth $29,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,595,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $111.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.88. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $95.79 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

