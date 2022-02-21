Millennium Management LLC Purchases 292,940 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 117.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 292,940 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $25,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $51.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
