Millennium Management LLC Purchases 292,940 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 117.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 292,940 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $25,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $51.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

