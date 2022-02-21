Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 125.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,763 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Sonic Automotive worth $25,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Shares of SAH stock opened at $52.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.81. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.