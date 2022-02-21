Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 167.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 466,321 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Kennametal worth $25,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 29.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 152,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35,252 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 135,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 57,816 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,136,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of KMT opened at $33.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.39. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

KMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.