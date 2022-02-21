Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,170 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.75% of PagerDuty worth $26,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 58.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 19.5% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $44,060.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $790,587.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,357 shares of company stock worth $7,701,610. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PD. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.04.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.