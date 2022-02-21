Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,303,236 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,446,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303,236 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.51% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $25,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,217,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 891,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $2,119,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $12,213,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT opened at $16.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

