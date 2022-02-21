MimbleWimbleCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $243,141.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $85.68 million and approximately $243,141.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $7.92 or 0.00021062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00238739 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014653 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004311 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,819,451 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

