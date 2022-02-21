MiMedx Group (MDXG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $4.54 on Monday. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $509.13 million, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,156,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,104,000 after buying an additional 870,622 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 455,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 266,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 194.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 136,754 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 75,032 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

