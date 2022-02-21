Minereum Price Reaches $0.0443 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Minereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Minereum has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Minereum has a market cap of $649,860.38 and approximately $38,737.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00036610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00107994 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 14,662,872 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

