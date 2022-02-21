Mint Club Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.39 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $12.39 million and $2.13 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mint Club has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00024031 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mint Club

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

