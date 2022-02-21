MintMe.com Coin Price Tops $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $124.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,273.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.65 or 0.06974453 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.83 or 0.00278557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.91 or 0.00767052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00067925 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.50 or 0.00398400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00218351 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

