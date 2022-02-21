Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to post $7.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Mirati Therapeutics reported sales of $1.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 338.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year sales of $74.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.79 million to $81.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $42.66 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $112.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mirati Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.27.

In other news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $46,899.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607 over the last three months. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $91.32 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $88.83 and a 1 year high of $209.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.77 and its 200 day moving average is $147.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.42.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

