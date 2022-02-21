Mirrored Apple 24 Hour Volume Reaches $189,927.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for $166.23 or 0.00449567 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $7.49 million and $189,927.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043790 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.43 or 0.06938121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,228.12 or 1.00682054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00048354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00051131 BTC.

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 45,085 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars.

