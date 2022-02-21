Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Achieves Market Cap of $9.77 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $9.77 million and approximately $930,988.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.44 or 0.00060575 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00043688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.89 or 0.06950750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,125.78 or 1.00218680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00050563 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 435,403 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

