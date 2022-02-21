Mirrored Netflix Hits Market Cap of $4.78 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $72,981.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for $400.00 or 0.01065949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00044035 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.14 or 0.06921023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,467.97 or 0.99847091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00048674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051116 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 11,942 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.