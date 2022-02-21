Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Mirrored Twitter has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and $974.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be bought for approximately $36.99 or 0.00100028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043790 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.43 or 0.06938121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,228.12 or 1.00682054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00048354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00051131 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 109,531 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars.

