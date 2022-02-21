Mirrored United States Oil Fund Market Capitalization Hits $6.30 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $477,737.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $67.11 or 0.00183574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00043452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,510.07 or 0.06866290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,544.06 or 0.99966024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00046564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00049663 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 93,949 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

