Monero Classic Price Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $29,750.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

