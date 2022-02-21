Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Purchases £99,304.72 in Stock

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) insider Robin Freestone purchased 51,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £99,304.72 ($134,377.16).

MONY stock opened at GBX 194 ($2.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 205.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 219.98. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 182.60 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 311 ($4.21).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 8.61 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MONY. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.19) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.72) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 288.13 ($3.90).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.