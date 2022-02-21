Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 288.13 ($3.90).

Several research firms have weighed in on MONY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.19) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

MONY opened at GBX 197.70 ($2.68) on Monday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 182.60 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 311 ($4.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 205.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 219.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is 1.12%.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 51,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £99,304.72 ($134,377.16).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

