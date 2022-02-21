MONK (MONK) Hits Market Cap of $1.85 Million

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. MONK has a market cap of $1.85 million and $11,281.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MONK has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One MONK coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005427 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012468 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

