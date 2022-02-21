Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) recently:

2/16/2022 – Monolithic Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Monolithic Power reported fourth-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $2.12 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.4%. The company benefits from solid demand across the automotive, industrial, computing and storage and communications markets. It is on track to expand capacity in 2022 well beyond $2 billion, which will ramp up new product revenues. It is likely to gain from the rapid deployment of 5G on the back by a robust portfolio of legacy routers, wireless applications and 5G networking infrastructure-related products. The growing adoption of point of sales systems, security applications and smart meters is a key catalyst. However, the pandemic-triggered macroeconomic weakness and stiff competition in the analog market remain key concerns. The lack of geographic diversity of end customers is another headwind.”

2/11/2022 – Monolithic Power Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/11/2022 – Monolithic Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $530.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $470.00 to $510.00.

2/7/2022 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $470.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $600.00 to $525.00.

1/11/2022 – Monolithic Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $520.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $4.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $457.35. 525,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,679. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 90.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.51 and a 52-week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.43%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $2,444,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total value of $899,841.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,698 shares of company stock valued at $26,197,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $299,064,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $247,393,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $164,038,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,863,000 after buying an additional 240,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

