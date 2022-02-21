Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) recently:
- 2/16/2022 – Monolithic Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Monolithic Power reported fourth-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $2.12 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.4%. The company benefits from solid demand across the automotive, industrial, computing and storage and communications markets. It is on track to expand capacity in 2022 well beyond $2 billion, which will ramp up new product revenues. It is likely to gain from the rapid deployment of 5G on the back by a robust portfolio of legacy routers, wireless applications and 5G networking infrastructure-related products. The growing adoption of point of sales systems, security applications and smart meters is a key catalyst. However, the pandemic-triggered macroeconomic weakness and stiff competition in the analog market remain key concerns. The lack of geographic diversity of end customers is another headwind.”
- 2/11/2022 – Monolithic Power Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 2/11/2022 – Monolithic Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $530.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $470.00 to $510.00.
- 2/7/2022 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $470.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $600.00 to $525.00.
- 1/11/2022 – Monolithic Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $520.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $4.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $457.35. 525,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,679. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 90.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.51 and a 52-week high of $580.00.
Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $2,444,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total value of $899,841.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,698 shares of company stock valued at $26,197,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $299,064,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $247,393,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $164,038,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,863,000 after buying an additional 240,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.
