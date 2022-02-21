Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE MEG opened at $43.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,371,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Risi Field purchased 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,865.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 7,904.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 26,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4,752.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. Bank of America lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

