MoonTrust (MNTT) Reaches Market Cap of $610,110.15

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, MoonTrust has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. MoonTrust has a market capitalization of $610,110.15 and $1,807.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonTrust coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MoonTrust

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

MoonTrust Coin Trading

