Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Acquired by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Morningstar accounts for about 1.1% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 48.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 42.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 8.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

MORN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $273.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,435. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.94 and its 200-day moving average is $294.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.79, for a total transaction of $199,353.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,919,805.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,779 shares of company stock worth $53,284,353 over the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

