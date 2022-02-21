Morpheus.Network (MNW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.05 Million

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MNW) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002370 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $41.05 million and $659,871.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00036103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00107590 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

Morpheus.Network is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

