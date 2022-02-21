Motive Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,109 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 3.9% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $458,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $190,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,184,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.69. 2,781,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,709. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

