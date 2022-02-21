Motive Wealth Advisors Buys 6,846 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Motive Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $128.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,307 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.81 and its 200-day moving average is $139.11. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.