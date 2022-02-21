Motive Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.1% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 18,179 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 803,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after buying an additional 195,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.69. 15,194,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,694,512. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

