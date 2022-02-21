Motive Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Motive Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $436.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,059,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,085. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $373.26 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

