Motive Wealth Advisors Purchases 22,271 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.9% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,789,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,044. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

