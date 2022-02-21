Multiplier (BMXX) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Multiplier has a total market cap of $10,335.67 and approximately $312.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Multiplier has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00043861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.70 or 0.06921083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,015.08 or 0.99810854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

