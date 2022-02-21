My DeFi Pet One Day Volume Tops $1.04 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.89 or 0.06922680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,796.32 or 1.00024194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00048578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051796 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.