MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Price Reaches $6.41 on Exchanges

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.41 or 0.00017282 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $196.12 million and $214.33 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00036640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00107865 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.