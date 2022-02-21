Myriad Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $530.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a market cap of $963,454.68 and $530.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000128 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,816,894,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

