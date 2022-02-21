National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 16.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in General Dynamics by 275.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 37.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 274,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $215.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.30. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $163.12 and a one year high of $218.60. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

