National Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,055 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 497,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $367,384 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK opened at $99.81 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

