National Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $160.88 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.52 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.63.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.