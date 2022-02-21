National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.70 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after acquiring an additional 134,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,348,000 after acquiring an additional 56,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,305 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $489.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $615.46. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.