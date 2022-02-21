National Bank Financial Comments on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
SAND has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,462,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,919 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,660,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after buying an additional 40,805 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after buying an additional 3,348,356 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,334,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after buying an additional 70,116 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,958,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after acquiring an additional 160,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 40.00%.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
