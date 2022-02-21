National Bank Financial Comments on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

SAND has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Shares of SAND opened at $6.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,462,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,919 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,660,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after buying an additional 40,805 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after buying an additional 3,348,356 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,334,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after buying an additional 70,116 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,958,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after acquiring an additional 160,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

