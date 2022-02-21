National Bank Financial Comments on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SSL. Raymond James raised shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.91.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$8.69 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$6.86 and a one year high of C$11.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 9.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$382,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,667 shares in the company, valued at C$272,948.85. Also, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$156,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 693,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,408,901.34. Insiders have sold 93,500 shares of company stock worth $715,269 over the last three months.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

