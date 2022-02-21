National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.68. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.31 EPS.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

CTC opened at C$333.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$201.15 and a twelve month high of C$365.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$325.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$294.82.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.